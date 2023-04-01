Insider Buying: Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider Purchases A$236,481.12 in Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Schwartz bought 164,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.44 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$236,481.12 ($157,654.08).

Qualitas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Qualitas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Qualitas’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

