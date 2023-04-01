Insider Buying: Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) insider Simon T. Laffin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £92,000 ($113,036.00).

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

IHR opened at GBX 92.20 ($1.13) on Friday. Impact Healthcare REIT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 89.20 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of £382.05 million, a P/E ratio of 768.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.49.

Impact Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a GBX 1.64 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 120 ($1.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

