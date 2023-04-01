Insider Buying: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,442,576.49 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02.

On Friday, March 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00.

BX opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

