Insider Buying: Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Buys £20,081.67 in Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham bought 40,983 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £20,081.67 ($24,673.39).

Altitude Group Price Performance

LON ALT opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.93. Altitude Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.61).

Get Altitude Group alerts:

About Altitude Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.