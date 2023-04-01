Insider Buying: Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Buys £20,081.67 in Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham bought 40,983 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £20,081.67 ($24,673.39).
Altitude Group Price Performance
LON ALT opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.93. Altitude Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.61).
