Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 366 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average of $152.14. The firm has a market cap of $281.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

