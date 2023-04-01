Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$77.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.1 %

IMO stock opened at C$68.73 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$79.83. The firm has a market cap of C$40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.9898256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

