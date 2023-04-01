Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $433.40

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 433.40 ($5.32) and traded as low as GBX 414.50 ($5.09). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.28), with a volume of 741,383 shares.
Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 433.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 424.61.
Impax Environmental Markets Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is presently -740.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.