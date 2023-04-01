Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $433.40

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 433.40 ($5.32) and traded as low as GBX 414.50 ($5.09). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.28), with a volume of 741,383 shares.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 433.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 424.61.

Impax Environmental Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is presently -740.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

In related news, insider Glen Suarez acquired 23,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £99,577.50 ($122,346.11). 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

