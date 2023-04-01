Immutable X Self Reported Market Cap Hits $635.43 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $635.43 million and $29.07 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00003911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.