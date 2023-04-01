IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS.
IGM Biosciences Trading Down 19.3 %
Shares of IGMS opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $35.98.
In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
