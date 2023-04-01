IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 19.3 %

Shares of IGMS opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 110.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

