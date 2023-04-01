IDEX (IDEX) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $36.75 million and $6.40 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.

IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.

Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.

**IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX)**. Read more [here](https://medium.com/idex/aurora-dao-rebranding-to-idex-9611e5ef810f).”

