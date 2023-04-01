Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,673,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 4,445,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,092.1 days.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of HRNNF remained flat at $28.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. Hydro One has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $28.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRNNF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

