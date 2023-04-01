Humanscape (HUM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.31 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Humanscape has a market cap of $11.31 million and $4.72 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

