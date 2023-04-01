Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.12. 2,702,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.89 and its 200 day moving average is $200.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.