Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Update

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 41,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,581,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $273.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBCP shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

