Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.77

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.77 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 81.90 ($1.01). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 81.20 ($1.00), with a volume of 1,705,919 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £434.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,690.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

