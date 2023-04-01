Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCXLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($16.61) to GBX 1,404 ($17.25) in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,116.50.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

