Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,352 ($16.61) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.47) to GBX 1,285 ($15.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of Hiscox to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.36) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.99) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,212.86 ($14.90).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,109 ($13.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,090.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,030.04. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 789.20 ($9.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.16).

Hiscox Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Hiscox

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.74) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($184,355.30). In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($13.20) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($18,962.26). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.74) per share, for a total transaction of £150,046.78 ($184,355.30). 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.