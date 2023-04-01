Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 11,933 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments comprises about 2.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of SEI Investments worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. 438,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,787. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

