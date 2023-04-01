Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 4,034 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $117.97. 749,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,037. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

