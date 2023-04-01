Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,051 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

WAL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. 4,555,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,704,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

