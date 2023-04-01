Hendershot Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after buying an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after buying an additional 248,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,344,000 after buying an additional 58,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

