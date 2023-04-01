Hendershot Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.01. 821,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,838. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

