Hedera (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $224.69 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $224.69 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001302 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,502,426,677 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,685.443764 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0695599 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $170,962,008.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

