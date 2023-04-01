Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 484,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 623,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Triangle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle Price Performance

NASDAQ HCTI remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. 255,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,391. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

