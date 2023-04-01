Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in March

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,872,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 2,390,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.9 days.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
CDDRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,431. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.54.
Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.
