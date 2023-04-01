Head to Head Contrast: Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) versus Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alphatec and Orchestra BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83 Orchestra BioMed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Alphatec presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Orchestra BioMed has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.58%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Orchestra BioMed.

This table compares Alphatec and Orchestra BioMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $350.87 million 4.94 -$152.15 million ($1.47) -10.61 Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Orchestra BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec.

Volatility & Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -43.36% -575.45% -29.11% Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -2.38%

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats Alphatec on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Inc. is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Inc., formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2, is based in NEW HOPE, Pa.

