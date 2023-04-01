Head-To-Head Contrast: Energy Vault (NRGV) versus Its Competitors

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is one of 61 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Energy Vault to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91% Energy Vault Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Volatility and Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million -$78.30 million -3.15 Energy Vault Competitors $669.37 million $11.26 million 4.09

This table compares Energy Vault and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Energy Vault’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Vault and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Energy Vault Competitors 74 462 999 51 2.65

Energy Vault currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.10%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 31.80%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Vault competitors beat Energy Vault on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.