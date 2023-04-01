Head-To-Head Comparison: Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) versus Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siebert Financial and Dune Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $50.10 million 1.23 $5.06 million ($0.07) -27.29 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Dune Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Siebert Financial.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Siebert Financial and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial -3.97% -3.72% -0.18% Dune Acquisition N/A -111.92% 10.36%

Risk and Volatility

Siebert Financial has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dune Acquisition beats Siebert Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

