HC Wainwright Lowers Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target to $3.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Down 1.5 %

EGLX opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

