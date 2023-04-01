HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Update

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 81,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial Price Performance

HBT traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 99,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,375. The company has a market capitalization of $634.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.74 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 32.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 15,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,140.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HBT Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.