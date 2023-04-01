Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €24.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.05) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SAF-Holland Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €11.75 ($12.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.23. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €5.98 ($6.43) and a 52-week high of €12.52 ($13.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.