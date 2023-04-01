Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 64 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

AVGO traded up $7.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $641.54. 2,209,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,485. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $609.21 and its 200 day moving average is $544.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

