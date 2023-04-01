Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,065. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.08 and a 200-day moving average of $246.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

