Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.43 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.3% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $117.18. 493,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,217. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

