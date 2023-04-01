Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.73. 1,409,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

