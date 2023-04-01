Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 80,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares valued at $1,726,902,967. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

