Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,510 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after buying an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,611,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.44. The stock had a trading volume of 699,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,623. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

