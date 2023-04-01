Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.82. 634,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,923. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $265.24. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

