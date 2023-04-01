Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $201.70

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.70 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 142.52 ($1.75). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 145.40 ($1.79), with a volume of 1,116,534 shares traded.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £315.29 million, a P/E ratio of 147.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.14.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

