GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Financial Comparison

GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF – Get Rating) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GTN and Stran & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than GTN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GTN and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTN N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTN and Stran & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.82 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than GTN.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats GTN on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

