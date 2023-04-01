Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Trading 11.6% Higher

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Grupo Carso Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Carso had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

