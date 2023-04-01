Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GRFS opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 21.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after acquiring an additional 591,834 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

