Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
GRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of GRFS opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
