Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.62. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,083 shares changing hands.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic pallets. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.