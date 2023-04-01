Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.92

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.92 and last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 18699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $617.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.81.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.20. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 98,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Stories

