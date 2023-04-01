Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $14.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Stock Up 1.8 %

GTN opened at $8.72 on Friday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $809.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

