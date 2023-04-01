Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 5.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 12,382,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 16,715,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Grab Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grab by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,705 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,588,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grab by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Grab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,174 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

