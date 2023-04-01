Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 1,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $295.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

