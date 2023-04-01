GogolCoin (GOL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.90 Million

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. GogolCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.90 million and approximately $39,818.18 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GogolCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About GogolCoin

GogolCoin was first traded on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

