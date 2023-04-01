goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GSY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC set a C$180.00 target price on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE GSY opened at C$95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$88.43 and a twelve month high of C$144.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

