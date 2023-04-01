Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Financial Review

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A SM Energy 33.11% 34.40% 16.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glori Energy and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SM Energy $3.36 billion 1.02 $1.11 billion $8.95 3.15

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

89.5% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Glori Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SM Energy 1 6 5 0 2.33

SM Energy has a consensus target price of $41.09, indicating a potential upside of 45.92%.

Volatility and Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 31.7, meaning that its stock price is 3,070% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.42, meaning that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SM Energy beats Glori Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. The company was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

